Elevated Fire Danger Today

Elevated Fire Danger Today
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 23, 2026

There is an Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted for Today.

A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across southern New Hampshire and Maine today.

This afternoon, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 20 to 25 percent. At the same time, northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts to 30 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential.

Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires

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