‘Elio’ star Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab talks all about Pixar’s latest film

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson and Angeline Jane Bernabe
June 20, 2025
Pixar

Pixar's latest film Elio soars into theaters on Friday.

Yonas Asuncion Kibreab lends his voice to the young Elio in the film, who finds himself beamed up into space and mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the universe.

Kibreab told Good Morning America he feels like he has a lot in common with his character.

"We're both super energetic kids, and I'm always down for an adventure just like Elio," Kibreab said. "What drew me to him is just his energy and how loving he is."

He hopes that audiences come home from the film knowing they aren't alone.

"If you're feeling grief or feeling alone at times just like Elio, I just want them to really understand that everything is going to be OK and you'll get through it just like Elio does," Kibreab said.

Elio becomes an unexpected leader in the film. If Kibreab were to become a leader himself, are there any rules he would want to mandate?

"I think having name tags, I think would make the world a lot more friendlier," Kibreab said. "Just like, 'Hey James, Hi Bob,' you know."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Melissa Rauch says goodbye to ‘Night Court’ after show fails to find another home

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 19, 2025
Entertainment News

Ellen Pompeo says she wouldn’t have stayed on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ if she wanted critical acclaim

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 19, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital