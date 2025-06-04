Elon Musk privately expresses frustration on a range of recent moves by Trump administration: Sources

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Elon Musk's grievances with the Trump administration extend beyond the level of spending in the president's signature bill, sources tell ABC News.

Multiple people who have spoken to the president and Musk described a widening rift on a range of recent moves by the administration.

Musk has privately expressed frustration about a portion of the spending bill that would cut the electric vehicle tax credit, multiple people who have spoken with the billionaire said.

After the November election, Musk called for ending the tax credit, but more recently, his company, Tesla, has become a vocal opponent of removing the provision.

"Abruptly ending the energy tax credits would threaten America's energy independence and the reliability of our grid," the company posted on social media.

Musk had also grown increasingly frustrated with the Trump administration striking artificial intelligence deals with his competitor OpenAI, sources tell ABC News.

Behind the scenes, Musk raised objections about a deal that did not include his AI start-up company, but it ultimately moved forward, sources said.

Another source of tension: the withdrawal of Musk ally Jared Isaacman's nomination as NASA administrator over the weekend, according to sources who stated that Musk was deeply disappointed by the move.

There have also been deep disagreements on trade policy. In April, Musk called trade advisor Peter Navarro a "moron" and "dumber than a sack of bricks" in a series of posts on X.

On Tuesday, Musk took to X to lambaste the funding bill to advance Trump's legislative agenda, calling it a "disgusting abomination." He continued to attack the bill in a flurry of X posts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH," Musk wrote in one post.

The White House declined to comment. A representative for Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

Some of these details were first reported by Axios.

