Emergency Response Training Today at Shipyard

Emergency Response Training Today at Shipyard
March 26, 2025

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is conducting routine emergency response training today.

The shipyard training is being conducted to ensure emergency response personnel are prepared, ready and trained to respond to emergency situations.

As part of this training, the shipyard will utilize the public address loudspeaker, known as the Giant Voice. No action is required by the public, as these Giant Voice transmissions are just part of the training.

Due to the location of the training, some members of the public may see emergency response personnel responding to this event, including mutual aid from neighboring towns.

But once again, this is only a test at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

