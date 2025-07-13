Emergency teams respond to plane ‘collision’ at London Southend Airport

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- A small plane was involved in a "collision" at London Southend Airport in Sussex, England, on Sunday, according to Essex Police.

Essex Police said they are on the scene after a "serious incident" occurred at the Southend airport at approximately 4 p.m. local time on Sunday. They said they are responding to reports of a "collision involving one 12 metre plane" and said the emergency response will last several hours.

The East England Ambulance Service said they've sent "four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Are Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance" to the airport.

Officials said the public should avoid the area and that they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club "due to their proximity to the incident."

Police said updates will be issued "as soon as possible."

London Southend Airport is located about one hour east of London, a few miles from the coast.

