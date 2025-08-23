‘Emily in Paris’ assistant director Diego Borella dies at 47 while filming season 5

Entertainment News
Bethany Braun-Silva, ABC News
August 23, 2025
Lily Collins as Emily in 'Emily in Paris.' Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Diego Borella, an assistant director on Emily in Paris, has died at the age of 47.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family," a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Borella collapsed on Thursday, Aug. 21, while filming the Netflix series' fifth season in Italy, local outlets La Repubblica, Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera reported.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time during preparations for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

According to local reports, medical personnel on set attempted to revive Borella, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Production on season five of Emily in Paris was temporarily suspended following Borella's death, Il Messaggero reported.

Filming resumed on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Netflix recently released a first look at the new season and announced it will premiere on Dec. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lorne Michaels says ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 will have cast changes

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 22, 2025
Entertainment News

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 22, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital