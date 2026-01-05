‘Emily in Paris’ renewed for season 6 at Netflix

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 5, 2026
Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily and Ashley Park as Mindy in 'Emily In Paris.' (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Emily will have another chance to explore Europe, as Netflix has renewed its popular series Emily in Paris for season 6.

The fifth season of the show premiered on Dec. 18, 2025. Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. Season 5 finds Emily facing new professional and romantic stumbles as she adjusts to life in Italy and takes on a new role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome.

"But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships," according to its official synopsis. "Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

Season 5 also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley ParkLucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.

Darren Star created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for. He was recently awarded the Knight of the Legion of Honour, which is France's highest civilian honor, from French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I know, dear Darren, that this achievement means a lot to you, as you have made this series your love letter to France,” Macron said at the awards ceremony. “The way you view our country inspires millions to visit France, to return time and time again."

Star said "being awarded the Legion d’Honneur by President Macron is both humbling and deeply emotional."

He continued, "France has become an essential part of my creative journey, and I’m grateful for the warmth, curiosity, and generosity with which it has embraced my work.”

