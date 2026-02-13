Emirati billionaire resigns as CEO of logistics firm following Epstein revelations

Group Chairman & CEO, DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem speaks during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on September 19, 2023 in New York City. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

(NEW YORK) -- The billionaire CEO of logistics giant DP World has resigned following the disclosure of his communications with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, an Emirati billionaire, stepped down from the company on Friday, "effective immediately," the massive global supply chain and logistics company said in an announcement.

The move comes after financial groups in Canada and the U.K. earlier this week announced a pause in their investments with DP World on the heels of the U.S. Justice Department's release of Epstein files.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

For years, before and after Epstein became a convicted sex offender in 2008, Bin Sulayem and Epstein maintained a free-flowing exchange of emails that ran the gamut from workshopping financial proposals to rating sexual conquests, according to the DOJ files.

"Are you going to the Clinton Forum?" Epstein asked Bin Sulayem in one email exchange. "I see that the Secretary General is scheduled to attend. If so, we can go to my island after the forum. Call me so we can discuss the details." Bin Sulayem replied that his meetings were "flexible" and could be rearranged around Epstein's.

Later on in the exchange, Epstein wanted to know from Bin Sulayem "what time you would like your massage today in new york."

In April 2009, Epstein emailed, "where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video." There is no further explanation or context of the video mentioned. Bin Sulayem said he was in China and would return in a couple of weeks. "Hope to see you," Epstein said.

Bin Sulayem was among six names read out on the floor of the House of Representatives Tuesday by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, one of the authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, who has criticized the DOJ and Trump administration for what he and others have regarded as a lack of transparency when it comes to the Epstein files saga.

