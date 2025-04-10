Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ limited series for Netflix

Craig Gibson/StillMoving for Netflix

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a streaming service in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman will star in a limited series adaptation of Jane Austen's classic 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice for Netflix. Dolly Alderton will pen the series, which will be helmed by Heartstopper director Euros Lyn.

This new six-part limited series will stick close to the original source material, with Corrin starring as Elizabeth Bennet and Lowden taking on the romantic hero Mr. Darcy. Colman will play Elizabeth's mother, Mrs. Bennet.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton said. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life."

Corrin said taking on the role of Elizabeth Bennet "is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor," Corrin said. "I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Netflix executive Mona Qureshi said the streamer is delighted to share the classic story with their audience.

"Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy,” Qureshi said. “Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear."

Alderton, Corrin and Lyn will also executive produce the series. It begins production in the U.K. later in 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.