Eric Dane’s final interview captured in Netflix’s ‘Famous Last Words’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 20, 2026
Eric Dane in 'Famous Last Words.' (Netflix)

Netflix has shared a brand-new interview with the late Eric Dane.

The streaming platform has released Dane's final interview before his death, which is part of the posthumous interview series Famous Last Words.

Dane died Thursday at age 53, almost 10 months after revealing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

According to Netflix, Famous Last Words "gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away. The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously."

Dane's episode was filmed last November. He was interviewed by Emmy winner Brad Falchuk.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a press release. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful, and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and more to compete on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars’

Mary Pat Thompson
Feb. 20, 2026
Entertainment News

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Feb. 20, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital