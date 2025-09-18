Erika Kirk elected as new CEO for Turning Point USA after husband’s death

A photo of political media personality Charlie Kirk, his children and wife, Erika, is seen after an all-member memorial service in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall on Monday, September 15, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Erika Kirk, the wife of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, was named the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA after her husband -- the founder of the organization -- was killed on Sept. 10, the board announced on Thursday.

"It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA," the board announced in a letter shared on X on Thursday.

ABC News' Will Steakin contributed to this report.

