Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance for president in 2028

(PHOENIX) -- Erika Kirk endorsed Vice President JD Vance for president during a Turning Point USA conference in Arizona, vowing to throw one of the most influential conservative organizations in the country behind Vance in 2028.

"We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” she said during her speech on Thursday night at AmericaFest, the first major Turning Point event since her husband's assassination.

While the endorsement is not a major surprise given Vance’s close relationship with Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk and Turning Point, it is significant given the group's prominence on the right.

Turning Point, founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012, played a key role in helping elect President Donald Trump and shaping the modern conservative movement, particularly among younger voters.

Vance has not yet officially said whether he will run in 2028. In an interview last month with Fox News, Vance said he was focused on the vice presidency and the 2026 midterms but would have a conversation with President Trump after next year's elections about 2028 .

"​​We're going to win the midterms, we're going to do everything that we can to win the midterms, and then after that, I'm going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it," Vance said. "But let's focus on the now."

In the wake of Charlie Kirk's death, Vance credited the Turning Point founder for his own political rise and for building out President Trump's second administration.

"So much of the success we've had in this administration traces directly to Charlie's ability to organize and convene. He didn't just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government," Vance said in the days after Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Erika Kirk's endorsement follows Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying in an interview with Vanity Fair published this week that if the vice president were to run for president in 2028, he would support him.

"If JD Vance runs for president, he’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him,” Rubio told Vanity Fair's Chris Whipple.

Trump himself has said Vance and Rubio would be "great" options for presidential candidates.

"I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two," Trump said in late October. "I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable."

