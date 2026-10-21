Esther McGregor, Emilio Sakraya to star in ‘Fourth Wing’

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Andrea Tuccillo
October 21, 2026
Esther McGregor headshot (photo credit Joe Pugliese); Emilio Sakraya headshot (photo credit Kurt Iswarienko)

Fourth Wing officially has its two leads.

Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya are on board the Prime Video romantasy drama, based on the bestselling novels by Rebecca Yarros.

McGregor is playing Violet Sorrengail, a "fiercely intelligent and often underestimated" young woman who is forced to enroll at Basgiath War College, where she joins hundreds of candidates working toward becoming elite dragon riders. Sakraya is Xaden Riorson, an “enigmatic and ruthless” dragon rider who stands in her way. 

“I’m so grateful to our producing and casting team for conducting a thorough, worldwide search to find Violet and Xaden,” Yarros says in a statement. “It will be incredibly exciting to see these talented actors, Esther and Emilio, bring our beloved characters to life on screen.”

“Few stories have inspired the kind of passionate, worldwide fandom that Rebecca Yarros has built with Fourth Wing, and we know just how much Violet and Xaden mean to readers,” adds Peter Friedlander, head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Esther and Emilio are rare and exceptional talents who bring something truly special to these iconic roles.”

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is executive producing the series, along with Yarros and showrunner Meredith Averill. Lisa Joy will direct the first episode.

Amazon MGM Studios and Jordan’s Outlier Society acquired the rights to the books around the time the first book was released in 2023. There have since been two other books in the series, Iron Flame and Onyx Storm, as well as a companion novella, Threshing Day.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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