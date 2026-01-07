European nations commit to troops in Ukraine as part of ‘milestone’ peace talks in Paris

Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron President of France and Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain sign a Declaration of Intent to deploy forces to Ukraine in event of a peace deal, during the 'Coalition Of The Willing' meeting at Elysee Palace on January 6, 2026 in Paris, France. (Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- U.S., European and Ukrainian representatives are gathering in Paris again on Wednesday for further talks regarding a potential peace deal to end Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

Participants were positive on the outcome of the first day of talks, with Jared Kushner -- U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key member of the American delegation -- describing Tuesday as a "real milestone," though warning that a peace agreement is not imminent.

Notably, the U.K. and France signed a "Declaration of Intent" to send troops to Ukraine to safeguard any future deal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

The two nations said they would establish "military hubs" across Ukraine and protective facilities to be used by Ukraine's armed forces to support the country's defensive needs, Starmer said. The British leader, though, said that "the hardest yards are still ahead" in terms of reaching a deal.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, meanwhile, said at a joint press conference that Berlin is "not fundamentally ruling anything out" regarding its future involvement.

"Germany will continue to engage politically, financially, and also militarily," Scholz said. "This could include, for example, deploying forces for Ukraine on neighboring NATO territory after a ceasefire."

Kyiv has long said it cannot accept any peace deal with Russia without binding security guarantees from its Western partners to protect against future aggression from Moscow. The largely-European "Coalition of the Willing" group of nations has been pushing for such guarantees.

For its part, Russia has repeatedly said it will not accept the deployment of any troops from NATO nations to Ukraine as part of a peace deal.

The Coalition of the Willing said in a joint statement on Tuesday that its proposed guarantees will include a "U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism" overseen by a "Special Commission" to address any "breaches, attribute responsibility and determine remedies."

The Coalition also said it would continue "critical long-term military assistance and armament" to Ukraine alongside intelligence and military industrial cooperation and deploy a multinational force to "support the rebuilding of Ukraine's armed forces and support deterrence.

The Coalition will offer "military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions" in the event of any future Russian aggression, it said.

The extent of any U.S. involvement remains unclear, Trump having already ruled out deploying American forces to Ukraine.

Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said in a post to X that Tuesday's talks made "significant progress" on several critical issues related to the proposed 20-point peace plan, including on security guarantees.

"We agree with the Coalition that durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to a lasting peace in the Ukraine and we will continue to work together on this effort," Witkoff said in a post on X.

Kushner, meanwhile, warned that there is still significant work to be done before any peace deal is finalized. "This does not mean we will make peace," he said after Tuesday's talks. "But peace would not be possible without the progress we made today."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in posts to social media that significant progress was made on the practicalities of future security guarantees.

"It's determined which countries are ready to take leadership in elements of ensuring security on land, in the sky, at sea and in reconstruction. It's determined what forces are needed. It's determined how the forces will be managed and at what levels the command will be located," he wrote.

"We had very substantive discussions with the American side on monitoring -- to ensure there are no violations of peace. The United States is ready to work on this. One of the most critical elements is deterrence -- the tools that will prevent any new Russian aggression," he added.

"Thank you, America, for your willingness to provide backstop on all fronts: security guarantees, ceasefire monitoring and reconstruction," Zelenskyy wrote.

