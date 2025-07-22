Eversource Bills Set To Increase In August 1st

In just a few days, Eversource customers will have to pay more to keep their electricity on.

Beginning August 1st, people will see an average increase of 13-dollars on the supply portion of their bill.

A spokesperson says even without this increase, bills would likely be higher over the next few weeks because folks use 20-percent more electricity during the summer.

People who are struggling to pay their bills can enroll in financial assistance programs offered by Eversource.