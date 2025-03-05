Ex-FEMA official who was fired over migrants staying in ‘luxury’ hotels files lawsuit

National News
Olivia Rubin, ABC News
March 5, 2025
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) --  A former top FEMA official who was removed as part of the political blowback over payments to New York City for housing migrants in what critics called "luxury hotels" has sued the Trump administration, alleging she was "unlawfully terminated from her position" without due process.

Mary Comans, who served as the FEMA's chief financial officer since 2017, claims in the suit that her firing led to her being "falsely condemned online" by prominent individuals including tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been overseeing government cost-cutting measures as the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.

Comans' lawsuit, filed in the District of Columbia on Tuesday, claims she was terminated “without any warning." The suit says the government "failed to undertake any process to enable Ms. Comans to appropriately respond" to the allegations, and then put out a press release that she claims was in violation of the privacy act.

"Additionally, the defendants falsely, deliberately, and publicly portrayed Ms. Comans' actions in such a manner that third parties have asserted her conduct to have been criminal, which is defamation per se, thereby further contributing to the damages she has suffered," the filing states.

The lawsuit says the press release led to her action being "widely, publicly, and falsely condemned" by online influencers including Musk. The lawsuit includes a screenshot of one of Musk's tweets replying to a post about Comans, in which he wrote she had committed "A criminal action."

"Prior to her termination, Ms. Comans was an exemplary employee with absolutely no disciplinary history and had received "Achieved Excellence" ratings for every year that she served as an SES," the filing states.

Comans has asked a judge for a declaration that DHS and FEMA's actions were illegal, and has requested monetary damages.

