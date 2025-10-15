Ex-girlfriend of GOP Rep. Cory Mills granted restraining order against him

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes before August recess, on Wednesday July 23, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(FLORIDA) -- A Florida judge issued a protective order against Republican Rep. Cory Mills after he was accused by a former girlfriend of threatening to release sexually explicit videos of her, according to court documents.

The judge ordered the congressman to refrain from contacting Lindsey Langston, who was named Miss United States in 2024 and is a Republican state committeewoman from Columbia County.

Langston alleged in July that Mills threatened to release videos of her after their breakup earlier this year and that he threatened to harm any future partners, according to a report obtained from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

In the order, the judge wrote that Langston has “reasonable cause to believe she is in imminent danger of becoming the victim of another act of dating violence” and said the evidence supported Langston’s assertion that Mills had caused her “substantial emotional distress” and that Mills offered “no credible rebuttal” to her testimony.

The order, which remains in place until January 2026, prohibits Mills from contacting Langston in any way and from coming within 500 feet of her residence or place of employment.

In her first comments since the judge’s decision, Langston said she now “feels like I’m able to live my life again.”

“I do feel that justice was served, and I can't even describe the relief that I felt once I got the phone call that I had been issued the injunction for protection. I felt like I'm able to live my life again,” Langston said on a Zoom call Wednesday with reporters, sitting next to her attorney.

Mills previously said in a statement to ABC News, “These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions,” and accused a former Florida primary opponent of “weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack against the man who beat him.”

In the order, the judge said he did not find Mills’ testimony to be “truthful.”

“The court, considering the totality of the testimony and the circumstances, does not find the Respondent’s testimony concerning the intimate videos to be truthful,” the judge wrote.

Speaker Mike Johnson, on Wednesday, was asked about allegations against Mills and told reporters, "I have not heard or looked into details of that. I’ve been a little busy. We have a House Ethics Committee; if it warrants that, I am sure they’ll look into it."

"You have to ask Rep. Mills about that," the Speaker added when pressed. "I mean, he's been a faithful colleague here. I know his work on the Hill. I mean, I don't. I don't know all the details of all the individual allegations and what he's doing in his outside life. Let's talk about things that are really serious."

Langston's attorney Bobi Frank said Wednesday that her client plans to cooperate with any future investigations, including with the House Ethics Committee, and said she had been in contact with "other individuals" involved the matter and alleged that "Miss Langston is not alone."

ABC News has reached out to Mills for a comment.

