Ex-husband charged in Ohio couple’s double murder to appear in court

In this booking photo released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Michael McKee is shown. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- The surgeon accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her husband in their Ohio home is due to appear at an arraignment on Friday.

Michael McKee is charged with premeditated aggravated murder for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband, dentist Spencer Tepe, at their Columbus home on Dec. 30, according to police.

McKee, who was taken into custody in Illinois, was booked into the James A. Karnes Corrections Center in Franklin County, Ohio, on Tuesday.

At his arraignment on Friday, the court is expected to hear arguments on whether McKee can be released on bond or must be held until trial. He has not entered a plea.

McKee and Monique Tepe were married in 2015 and divorced in 2017, according to divorce records obtained by ABC Columbus affiliate WSYX. They did not have any children together, according to the records.

Spencer and Monique Tepe married in December 2020, according to their obituary. The Tepes are survived by their two young children who were found safe inside their home after the Dec. 30 killings.

"We just want justice," the Tepes' brother-in-law, Rob Misleh, told ABC News.

"We want this person that took so much from, not just us as a family, but so many more people. And obviously the kids, especially. We want this person to pay for what they did," he said.

ABC News' Josh Margolin and Jason Volack contributed to this report.

