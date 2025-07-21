Ex-officer convicted in relation to Breonna Taylor’s death to be sentenced

National News
Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
July 21, 2025
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer convicted of a civil rights offence in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court.

Brett Hankison was found guilty of one count of violating Taylor's civil rights after he blindly shot into Taylor's apartment in March 2020. Hankison's bullets did not hit anyone.

The Department of Justice recommended that Hankison should receive one day of imprisonment in a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday.

Taylor was fatally shot during the 2020 raid, during which three officers fired dozens of rounds after her boyfriend fired one round at them, striking one of the officers.

Hankison fired 10 rounds through Taylor's sliding glass door and window, which were covered with blinds and curtains, prosecutors said. Several of the rounds traveled into Taylor's neighbor's apartment, where three people were at the time. None of the 10 rounds hit anyone.

