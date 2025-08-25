Expansion Coming to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester

Catholic Medical Center in Manchester is in store for almost 100-million dollars in upgrades, thanks to its sale to HCA Healthcare this year.

It’s one of the biggest capital investments in the history of the 330-bed hospital.

Hospital officials say the improvements will go toward modernizing its power system, its heating and cooling system as well as its patient care services.

They also plan to buy the Rite Aid property adjacent to the hospital and use it for patient services.