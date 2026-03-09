Explosives thrown outside NYC mayor’s residence probed as ‘act of ISIS-inspired terrorism’: Officials

National News
Aaron Katersky and Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
March 9, 2026
A man is arrested after throwing a hand-made smoke grenade at a protest near Gracie Mansion, on March 7, 2026, in New York. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Two improvised explosive devices brought to a counterprotest outside Gracie Mansion in New York City are being investigated as "an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism," and the two suspects arrested in connection with the incident are facing federal terrorism charges, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday.

The devices contained the volatile substance TATP and were made to "injure, maim or worse," Tisch said of Saturday's incident.

"These were not hoax devices or smoke bombs. They were improvised explosive devices,” Tisch said during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion with New York City Mayor Zohran Mandami, the city's first Muslim mayor.

Tisch said a third suspected IED was found in the car of the two suspects parked on the East Side of Manhattan, prompting an immediate evacuation of homes in the area. She said the device did not test positive for explosives.

All of the devices are being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for additional testing, Tisch said.

Two Pennsylvania men who are in custody in connection with the devices will be charged with federal crimes, Tisch said. The complaint has not yet been unsealed.

The suspects were identified as Emir Balat of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and Ibrahim Kayumi of Newton, Pennsylvania, Tisch said.

"They’re suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism,” Mamdani said. “Anyone who comes to NYC to bring violence to our streets will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The explosives were deployed at an anti-Muslim protest outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor's residence, that was organized by far-right, anti-immigrant provocateur Jack Lang, officials said. The event was called "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Iran may be activating sleeper cells, alert says

Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin, ABC News
Mar. 9, 2026
National News

US missile seen hitting building near Iranian girls’ school, experts say

Chris Looft, ABC News
Mar. 9, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital