Extreme Heat Warning For Today And Tomorrow

An extreme heat warning has been issued for the region for today and tomorrow. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it is 100 to 105 degrees.

High record temperatures are likely to be broken on Tuesday.

Experts are warning that dangerously high temperatures are headed to the region today and tomorrow and that people need to take the necessary precautions including staying hydrated by drinking a cup of water every hour, even if you don’t feel thirsty, staying cool by spending time in air-conditioned places or if your home is too hot, go to a mall, library or cooling center and stay connected by checking on others and asking for help if you need it.

Also, make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade. If you happen to be working outside today, remember to hydrate and take frequent breaks during your work day.