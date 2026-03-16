Extreme Weather Possible

Extreme Weather Possible
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 16, 2026

A flood watch has been issued for parts of New Hampshire and Maine as the week gets off to a rainy start.

The flood watch remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon.  Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt will continue for the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain and high wind gusts will sweep through the region all day long, with flooding and power outages possible in coastal New Hampshire and Maine.

In addition, a wind advisory will be in effect from 8pm tonight until 5 tomorrow morning.

We could see South winds 15 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected.

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