EZ Pass Scam Text Alerts

The NH State Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are working together to combat a scam that targets E-ZPass users in New Hampshire.

For months, people have been receiving text messages that appear to be from E-ZPass, claiming they have an unpaid toll.

The agencies are planning to use data from reports to identify patterns and potentially disrupt scam operations.

Officials said E-ZPass will never send payment requests via text message. Granite Staters are advised to avoid clicking any links found in suspicious text messages.

Officials said anyone with questions can call the state attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.