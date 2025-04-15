EZ Pass Scam Text Alerts

EZ Pass Scam Text Alerts
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 15, 2025

The NH State Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are working together to combat a scam that targets E-ZPass users in New Hampshire.

For months, people have been receiving text messages that appear to be from E-ZPass, claiming they have an unpaid toll.

The agencies are planning to use data from reports to identify patterns and potentially disrupt scam operations.

Officials said E-ZPass will never send payment requests via text message. Granite Staters are advised to avoid clicking any links found in suspicious text messages.

Officials said anyone with questions can call the state attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.

RELATED ARTICLES

93 North in Bow Closed

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

NH News Briefs 4-15-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 15, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital