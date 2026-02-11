FAA halts El Paso flights for 10 days, citing ‘special security reasons’

A sign at the El Paso International Airport (ELP) on December 25, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

(EL PASO, Texas) -- The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions over El Paso, Texas, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, prohibiting all flight operations there for the next 10 days for "special security reasons," according to a notice.

The notice said no flights could operate beginning early Wednesday within a 10 nautical mile radius of El Paso Airport, including from the ground up to 17,999 feet. The restrictions will remain in effect until Feb. 21, the notice said. This excludes the Mexican airspace.

El Paso Airport authorities told ABC News in a statement, "The FAA, on short notice, issued a temporary flight restriction halting all flights to and from El Paso and our neighboring community, Santa Teresa, NM. The restriction prohibits all aircraft operations (including commercial, cargo and general aviation) and is effective from February 10 at 11:30 PM (MST) to February 20 at 11:30PM (MST). Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance."

The airport says airlines have been advised of the restrictions, and travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines on the latest flight information.

The airspace has been defined as "national defense airspace," according to the FAA. Pilots who violate these restrictions could be intercepted or detained for questioning by law enforcement.

Failure to comply with these restrictions could result in the FAA imposing a civil penalty or revoking the pilot’s license. The federal government can also pursue criminal charges or even use "deadly force" against an aircraft if it poses an imminent security threat, according to the notice.

ABC News has reached out to the FAA for additional information behind these restrictions as well as to airlines about disruptions to their operations.

El Paso is home to one of the largest cargo facilities near the border, so these restrictions could have a significant impact on shipments as well. ABC News has also contacted air cargo carriers for any information.

