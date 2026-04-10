Fake Investment Scams On The Rise

Fake Investment Scams On The Rise
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 10, 2026

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella is warning residents about a rise in fake investment scams on Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The attorney general’s office said scammers are using impersonations, deepfakes and fake cryptocurrency investments to trick people into draining their savings.

Officials said the ads often feature well-known figures without their permission and promise insider guarantees.

According to officials, legitimate investment advisers rarely promote specific opportunities in this way.

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