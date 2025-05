Businesses in the NH Seacoast region are being urged to keep an eye out for counterfeit money.

Hampton Police say a scam happened over the weekend at a business and there are reports fake 100-dollar bills were used.

The phony money is a lighter green and slightly brighter than real bills.

The reflective strips in the middle of the bills can also be peeled off if pulled and the paper is thicker.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim is asked to come forward.