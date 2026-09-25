‘Fake Skating’ finds its leads in Amélie Hoeferle, Graham Campbell

Amelie Hoeferle attends Red Carpet Premiere For Prime Video's 'Sterling Point' on August 3, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Prime Video); Graham Campbell attends FX's 'The Shards' Official Launch Skate Party at Moonlight Rollaway on August 5, 2026 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX)

Fake Skating has found its leads.

The film adaptation of the high school hockey romance novel by Lynn Painter has cast a couple of on-the-rise young actors in its starring roles: Sterling Point’s Amélie Hoeferle and The Shards’ Graham Campbell.

They’ll play Dani and Alec, two childhood sweethearts who reunite in high school and hatch a fake dating plot to help each other reach their respective goals. Dani is an academically gifted student who wants more extracurricular activities to impress Harvard and Alec is a talented ice hockey player who wants to improve his reputation and impress NHL scouts.

Fake Skating marks the first book by Painter to get a screen adaptation. As previously reported, The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone is on board to direct. Morgan Lehmann and Victoria Bata wrote its screenplay while Boone and his writing partner Knate Lee handled its revisions.

Both Hoeferle and Campbell had breakout TV roles this year. Hoeferle plays Ramona Campbell in the Prime Video hit coming-of-age drama series Sterling Point, while Campbell plays Thom Wright in the FX thriller series The Shards.

Fake Skating hits theaters July 16, 2027.

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