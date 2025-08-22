Famine determined in parts of Gaza, 500,000 experiencing ‘catastrophic’ hunger: Report

Palestinians, including children, who are struggling to access food due to Israel's blockade and ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip, wait in line to receive hot meals distributed by the charity organization at Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, Gaza on August 21, 2025. . (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Famine has been determined in Gaza Governorate, where Gaza City is located, according to a warning issued Friday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The report from IPC -- a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the United Nations and non-governmental organizations -- projected famine would expand to Deir al-Balah Governorate, in central Gaza, and Khan Younis Governorate, in southern Gaza, by the end of September.

The IPC itself doesn't issue official declarations of famine, but its findings can inform governments and bodies such as the U.N. to make a famine declaration.

The report also found that more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing Phase 5 conditions, which are characterized as catastrophic levels of food insecurity. About 1.07 million people, 54% of the population, are facing Phase 4 conditions, characterized as emergency levels of food insecurity.

Between mid-August and the end of September 2025, almost a third of the population -- nearly 641,000 people -- are expected to face Phase 5 catastrophic conditions and the number of people facing emergency levels will likely increase to 1.14 million, according to the report.

The IPC report stated that, given the inability to classify North Gaza due to barriers reaching the area, the figures in the report are an underestimate. Estimates also exclude any remaining population in Rafah, in southern Gaza, because it is mostly uninhabited, according to the IPC.

The food crisis in Gaza has worsened since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended in March and Israel instituted a blockade on aid into Gaza. An increasing number of deaths due to malnutrition have also been reported and gut-wrenching images have emerged of suffering children and long food lines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

