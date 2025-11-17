Fan who accosted Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked: For Good’ Singapore premiere sentenced to jail

Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC
Mason Leib and Andrea Dresdale
November 17, 2025
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the 'Wicked: For Good' Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore on Nov. 13, 2025. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The red carpet attendee who accosted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been sentenced to jail.

After pleading guilty to public nuisance charges, Johnson Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail in a Singapore court on Monday.

According to Singapore-based state-owned media outlet CNA, during the sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh called Wen "attention-seeking" and said he "showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again," pointing to his history of recording himself disrupting high-profile events.

"And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here," the judge said, according to CNA. "Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one's actions." 

Wen had faced up to three months in jail and a fine of up to approximately $1,500. Wen accosted Grande at the film's premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Nov. 13. 

According to footage of the incident, as Grande walked down the yellow carpet greeting fans, the attendee appeared to jump over a barrier and run up to her before wrapping an arm around the actress, who appeared shocked by the interaction. 

Grande's Wicked: For Good co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, who were walking the carpet with her at the time, came to Grande's aid, working to separate the attendee from Grande as security rushed in. 

The attendee was later identified as Wen. 

ABC News has reached out to Wen for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hear ‘Dream As One,’ Miley Cyrus’ new song for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ now

Andrea Dresdale
Nov. 14, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Jonas Brothers on ‘funny’ new Christmas movie: ‘There’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves’

Andrea Dresdale
Nov. 14, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital