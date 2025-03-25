Fandango names ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ the most anticipated summer movie

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 25, 2025
Universal Pictures

Believe it or not, we're only a few months away from the summer movie season.

In celebration of the upcoming roster of blockbusters coming to cinemas, Fandango has revealed the results of its annual Moviegoing Trends and Insights study on the most anticipated 2025 summer movies.

According to the study, the most anticipated summer movie is Jurassic World Rebirth. The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, will attempt to reboot the franchise. It has a script by the original Jurassic Park scribe, David Koepp.

Rounding out the top five are The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Superman and Thunderbolts*. All of the films in the top five are promising action-filled adventures for audiences of all ages.

Going further, the rest of the top 10 films are From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, 28 Years Later, How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch and Freakier Friday.

“As consumers’ appetite and interests continue to evolve, understanding moviegoing behaviors is essential to find new areas of opportunity and help drive industry growth,” Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a press release. “With a diverse slate of upcoming films, from superhero epics to action thrillers to cult classic sequels, this summer is proving to have something for all movie fans.”

It seems as though the appetite for the moviegoing experience is holding strong. Sixty-six percent of all who were surveyed in the study plan on seeing four or more movies in theaters over the summer. That number rises to 69% when the focus is on Gen Z audiences.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

