IN DOVER , A MAN HAS DIED AFTER CRASHING HIS PICKUP TRUCK INTO A UTILITY POLE ALONG SIXTH STREET OVERNIGHT.

POLICE WERE CALLED OUT TO THE SCENE ON SIXTH STREET NEAR COUNTY FARM CROSS ROAD AND LONG HILL ROAD AROUND MIDNIGHT AND FOUND THAT A MALE DRIVER WAS DECEASED AT THE SCENE AFTER CRASHING INTO A UTILITY POLE.

ACCORDING TO POLICE, THE DRIVER WAS THE ONLY PERSON IN THE VEHICLE.

DOVER POLICE HAVE NOT IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM PENDING NOTIFICAION OF NEXT OF KIN.