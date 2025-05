One person is dead after authorities said they were hit by a car on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua early this morning.

The person was struck around 3:15 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 1.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound side of the Everett Turnpike was closed in that area for two hours before it reopened around 5:30 this morning.

Police have not released the name of the person who was killed.