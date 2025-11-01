Fatal Fire In Concord

November 1, 2025

A man is dead after an early morning fire at a home in Concord.

The Concord Fire Department said they responded to a medical alert on Rhodora Court before 3 a.m. this morning.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out the front door.
One person was found sleeping and was rescued without injury.

It was learned that an adult man was located deceased on a different floor of the home.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office determined that there were no working smoke alarms on the floor of the home where the fire started.

No word on what caused that fire today.

