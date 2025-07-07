Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Wolfeboro

A Massachusetts man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Wolfeboro.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday when a Toyota Prius collided with a Harley-Davidson on Route 28 at Trotting Track Road.

The operator of the motorcycle, 58 year old Glenn LaClaire of Massachusetts died from his injuries.

His wife remains hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Police said she was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Prius, an 89-year-old woman, was not hurt.