Fatal Motorcycle Accident On I-93

Fatal Motorcycle Accident On I-93
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 3, 2026

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Interstate 93 South in Concord.

Police said the crash happened around 5 this morning. Witnesses at the scene attempted live-saving measures until police and first responders arrived.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not released, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the motorcycle was traveling on the Exit 17 on-ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, went over a cement curb and through a grassy shoulder before crashing near a guardrail.

According to police, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike during the crash.

The on-ramp was closed for about three hours after the crash earlier this morning.

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