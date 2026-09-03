Fatal Motorcycle Accident On I-93

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Interstate 93 South in Concord.

Police said the crash happened around 5 this morning. Witnesses at the scene attempted live-saving measures until police and first responders arrived.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not released, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the motorcycle was traveling on the Exit 17 on-ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, went over a cement curb and through a grassy shoulder before crashing near a guardrail.

According to police, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike during the crash.

The on-ramp was closed for about three hours after the crash earlier this morning.