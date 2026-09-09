Fatal Motorcycle Crash In York Maine

York Maine police say a man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Route One and Mountain Road.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 3:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a motorcycle operator and the driver of a passenger car involved in the crash. The motorcycle operator, a 27-year-old York resident, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with injuries while the driver of the passenger car was not injured.

Police said the motorcyclist died from his injuries Tuesday morning while hospitalized.