Fatal Overdoses Are Rising In Two Cities
July 14, 2025

New data reveals the number of deadly drug overdoses in two of the state’s biggest cities are on the rise.

According to American Medical Response, there were 69 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester and Nashua last month with 54 being in Manchester.

Ten incidents were fatal, with a majority of them happening in Manchester.

The one bit of good news is total opioid overdose numbers are down in both communities compared to last year.

Anyone struggling with addiction can dial 211 for help.

