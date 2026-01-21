Fatal Stabbing In Manchester

Officials with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Manchester which occurred last night.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the chest.

Investigators said the man was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police and fire crews responded to the stabbing scene in the area of Barry Avenue and Spruce Street around 9:15 last night

There, officers found an adult male lying on the ground unconscious with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing incident remain under active investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted later today.