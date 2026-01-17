Fatality In A Work Zone

Fatality In A Work Zone
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 16, 2026

A man was killed earlier today in a crash in a work zone on the northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover.

Dover Fire and Rescue said that when they arrived at the scene of the crash near the 6th Street overpass, they found a man who was working on the job site who was not breathing and had no pulse.

The man was later identified as 65 year old Everett Martin of Tilton.

NH state police said another worker was backing up a pickup truck at the site when he struck Martin.

No charges have been filed.

