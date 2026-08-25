Father of sailor deployed on USS Abraham Lincoln released by ICE

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln conducts a replenishment-at-sea, Aug. 16, 2026. (US Navy)

(WASHINGTON) -- The father of a sailor deployed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was released by immigration authorities Tuesday -- days after his son posted about the ordeal on Facebook, an account not disputed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Joshua Aviles, the sailor, posted on Facebook on behalf of the family that his dad, Luis Manuel Aviles Roa, had been released.

"Luis has been released back to our family," the Aviles family posted on the sailor's Facebook page. "We are grateful for all of the support for both Luis and Josh throughout this situation. At this moment, our family is taking time to be together. While we await the return of our proud Navy sailor, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the release.

Over the weekend, Joshua Aviles detailed his father's ordeal while he was deployed in a war zone.

"I just got a call that my dad was taken by ICE. If you know my dad, you know he is a hardworking, humble man who is always willing to help anyone if he can. My dad has his driver’s license, Social Security card, and work permit," according to a post from Joshua Aviles on Saturday. "We have done everything through immigration to get his green card approved, and we are just waiting."

He said it is "heartbreaking."

"I don’t know how I can mentally continue working 12+ hour days knowing that my dad is somewhere, possibly being treated like a criminal. My dad’s only 'crime' was coming to this country to give my siblings and me a better life."

Aviles is one of a number of active-duty military whose family members have been detained by immigration agents under President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign.

In a statement after the sailor's initial Facebook post, DHS did not dispute the account from Aviles.

“On August 22, Border Patrol arrested Luis Manuel Aviles Roa, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, after conducting a vehicle stop in Key West, Florida. He entered the country illegally on an unknown date and location. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings," according to a DHS spokesperson.

“Having a family member in the military is not a free pass to violate our nation’s laws. Military service by an immediate relative does not automatically grant parole, lawful status, or immunity from immigration enforcement," the spokesperson said. “We are simply enforcing the laws passed by Congress. This Administration does not pick and choose which laws to enforce."

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