FBI assisting in search for retired Air Force major general missing for two weeks

National News
Luke Barr, ABC News
March 12, 2026
Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William N. McCasland. (U.S. Air Force)

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) -- The FBI is assisting a local sheriff's office in the search for a missing retired Air Force general who disappeared from his home in late February.  

Retired Maj. Gen. William N. "Neil" McCasland held a number of "space research, acquisition and operations roles within the Air Force and the National Reconnaissance Office" while enlisted, according to the Air Force. The roles included director-level positions at the Pentagon, as well as commanding the Phillips Research Site of Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, according to the Air Force.

McCasland, 68, left his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on February 27 and hasn't been seen since, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

"Due to his background and established partnerships, BCSO is coordinating closely with multiple agencies, including the FBI Albuquerque Field Office," the sheriff's office said, adding in a subsequent update that they "have so far uncovered no evidence of foul play."

McCasland is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He's believed to have left his home on foot, the BCSO said.

"[D]espite the collective efforts of law enforcement and the community, we still do not know what happened to Neil after he left home on February 27," the BCSO added.

“Our priority is finding Mr. McCasland safely,” Sheriff John Allen said. "We’re asking the public to help by checking and preserving any security camera footage from the area and reporting any information immediately."

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Mar. 12, 2026
National News

Giant lizard that can grow up to 6 feet is invading South Florida’s ecosystem

Julia Jacobo, ABC News
Mar. 11, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital