FBI conducting ‘court ordered activity’ at Georgia election site

(ATLANTA) -- The FBI said Wednesday there was court-authorized activity at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center.

It is unclear exactly what they are looking for, but it comes after President Donald Trump has repeatedly said there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, specifically in Georgia.

This past November, a Georgia prosecutor dropped the Fulton County election interference case that was brought in 2023 against Trump and 18 others for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The charges were brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following then-President Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes needed to win the state.

Trump and the other defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges before Willis was disqualified from the case following accusations of impropriety regarding her relationship with a fellow prosecutor.

