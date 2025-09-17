FBI Director Kash Patel faces 2nd grilling before House lawmakers

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A day after FBI Director Kash Patel sparred with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, he is set to answer questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Chair Jim Jordan applauded Patel's work as the director of the FBI before his appearance.

"The Biden Administration weaponized the FBI. Kash Patel is focused on catching criminals. Such a contrast," the Ohio Republican wrote on X on Monday.

Ranking member Jamie Raskin said Democrats on the committee will be pushing Patel for answers on the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"FBI Director Kash Patel steps before @HouseJudiciary on Wednesday. America wants answers about the ongoing coverup allowing Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and their billionaire pals to thwart justice for trafficking victims and accountability for predators," Raskin wrote in a post on X.

On Tuesday, Patel appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he feuded with Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff and Cory Booker -- at one point calling the California senator a "political buffoon" and an "utter coward."

In a shouting match with Booker, the New Jersey senator said that Patel was making the country "weaker and less safe."

Patel fired back that Booker's comments do "not bring this country together."

Patel also faced questions about the assassination of conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk last week. He said the FBI is investigating if others are involved after the online messaging platform, Discord confirmed reports that before the shooting the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, posted messages to a small group of friends on the platform that said, "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this."

"There are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated, and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room. So we are very much in our ongoing posture of investigation," Patel said, adding that other people could be involved.

