FBI Director Kash Patel joins Team USA hockey in locker room celebration after gold medal win

US Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel looks on prior to the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Elsa/Getty Images

(MILAN) -- FBI Director Kash Patel joined in on Team USA hockey's locker room celebrations in Italy shortly after the team won the gold medal.

The team beat Canada 2-1 at the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina on Sunday, marking the first such victory for the U.S. since the so-called "Miracle on Ice" game in Lake Placid, New York, in 1980.

Patel, a hockey fan, was said to have had meetings in Italy prior to attending the game. Ben Williamson, an FBI spokesperson, said on social media that Patel's trip had been previously scheduled. He added that "any other personal expenses would be reimbursed."

Patel on Sunday evening posted on social media a statement, which he said was for "the very concerned media."

"[Y]es, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys -- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth," he said in the post.

A video obtained by ABC News showed Patel wearing a USA shirt in the locker room, where he’s seen singing along with members of the team. After he takes a swig, shakes his bottle and pounds the table, a member of the team places a gold medal around his neck.

"Unity, Sacrifice, Attitude - what it takes to be the best in the world. These men live and breathe it," Patel wrote on social media, where he posted photos of himself celebrating with the team in the locker room.

Patel added, " Now Team USA are gold medal champions, legends standing on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for representing the greatest country on earth, in the greatest game ever created."

He included several emojis -- a fist bump, American flag and a hockey stick -- then said, "congrats boys."

Steven Cheung, the White House's communications director, appeared on Monday to publicly defend Patel and the video, telling MS Now reporter Carol Leonnig on X, "don't be mad because America won."

Cheung was responding to Leonnig, who posted a video of Patel on social media and said the FBI had said it was "strictly a business trip." Cheung said Patel was also meeting with security teams in Italy.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

