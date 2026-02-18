FBI Is Warning About Increase In Deed Theft

FBI Is Warning About Increase In Deed Theft
Pixabay
February 18, 2026

The FBI is issuing a warning about the increasing number of deed theft cases being reported in the Granite State.

Authorities say this scam targets people’s homes, and criminals are using forged real estate documents to rent properties and take mortgages out on properties they don’t own.

From 2019 until 2023, there were more than 34-million-dollars in losses tied to these scams in this state.

Landowners are urged to monitor online property records and set up title alerts with a county clerk’s office.

