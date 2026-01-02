FBI says it thwarted potential New Year’s terror attack ‘directly inspired’ by ISIS

National News
Luke Barr, ABC News
January 2, 2026
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI said it "thwarted a potential" New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina.

"The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the FBI said in a post on X.

"Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media.

Additional information was not immediately available. The FBI is expected to share more details at a news conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

