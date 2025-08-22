FBI searching John Bolton’s home

National News
Katherine Faulders, ABC News
August 22, 2025
An FBI agent enters the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor, August 22, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland./ ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Federal agents were seen Friday morning searching the residence of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, ABC News has learned.

The federal agents, along with approximately six FBI vehicles, were seen at Bolton’s home for over an hour early this morning around 7 a.m.

Local Montgomery County police were observed by ABC News blocking both entrances to Bolton's street but have since left and opened the street to through traffic.

Agents were observed coming in and out of the house, but it is unclear if anything was removed from inside Bolton’s home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

