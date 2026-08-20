FBI seizes former Rep. Swallwell’s phone, devices as part of criminal probe, sources said

Former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI seized former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's electronic devices as part of an ongoing criminal probe, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Swalwell was served with a search warrant for his cellphone and other electronic devices while he was at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night, according to sources, and agents served a search warrant at his Washington, D.C., home on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.