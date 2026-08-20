FBI seizes former Rep. Swallwell’s phone, devices as part of criminal probe, sources said
(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI seized former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's electronic devices as part of an ongoing criminal probe, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Swalwell was served with a search warrant for his cellphone and other electronic devices while he was at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night, according to sources, and agents served a search warrant at his Washington, D.C., home on Sunday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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