FBI seizes former Rep. Swallwell’s phone, devices as part of criminal probe, sources said

Politics News
Katherine Faulders and Luke Barr, ABC News
August 20, 2026
Former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI seized former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's electronic devices as part of an ongoing criminal probe, according to sources familiar with the situation. 

Swalwell was served with a search warrant for his cellphone and other electronic devices while he was at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night, according to sources, and agents served a search warrant at his Washington, D.C., home on Sunday. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump picks White House aide Dr. Heidi Overton for top FDA job

Arthur Jones II, ABC News
Aug. 19, 2026
Politics News

Takeaways from Tuesday primaries: Trump endorsement only goes so far

Hannah Demissie, ABC News
Aug. 19, 2026
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital