Federal agents to begin immigration operations in Raleigh, mayor says

(RALEIGH, N.C.) -- The mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina, said that federal agents would be continuing their operations in the area Tuesday after Federal agents fanned out across nearby Charlotte over the weekend, detaining more than 130 people within about 48 hours.

Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell released a statement on Monday night on the expected Border Patrol enforcement in the city, saying that the federal action was not requested.

"As the capital city, it is important to us that everyone who lives, works, plays, and learns in Raleigh feels safe," Cowell said. "We have been made aware that Customs and Border Protection are coming to Raleigh. While [the Raleigh Police Department] is not involved in immigration enforcement, we are committed to protecting our residents and to following the law."

Cowell also confirmed that the police department has not participated in any of the immigration planning activities.

"Above all, Raleigh is a safe city, with crime down year-over-year," Cowell continued. "Public safety is a priority for me and this City Council."

Cowell said the Raleigh police will be doing their regular jobs out in the community and are not coordinating with Border Control agents.

Of the more than 130 people taken into custody in Charlotte over the weekend, 81 people were arrested in the first five hours of operation "Charlotte's Web" on Saturday, according to government officials.

Charlotte is the latest city targeted by the Trump administration to enforce immigration laws, in a nationwide effort that has included Los Angeles and Chicago, which are so-called "sanctuary" cities and states that limit actions their local authorities take to aid the work of immigration agents. The Department of Homeland Security in announcing its action in North Carolina said the state also has "sanctuary" politicians.

"We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens. President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t."

Federal agents are expected to stay in Charlotte until Friday, according to preliminary information from federal authorities. By the end of the week, about 200 agents are expected to be re-deployed to New Orleans to begin "Operation Catahoula Crunch" in the Big Easy, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

"This is a key moment to reaffirm our commitment to serving all members of our community," Cowell said. "If you need help from the police, you call 911, and help will come. I ask Raleigh to remember our values and maintain peace and respect through any upcoming challenges."

"Together we are Raleigh Strong," said Cowell.

